Man With Dementia Missing from Upper Marlboro Since June 21

By Sophia Solano

A 67-year-old man with dementia has been missing from Upper Marlboro for more than a week, county police say.

George Irving was last seen the afternoon of Monday, June 21, Prince George's County Police said.

He was seen in the 11400 block of Abbotswood Court at 12:45 p.m.

He left his home carrying a cane to take a walk, police said. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue sweatpants, and gray and blue shoes. Irving stands 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

