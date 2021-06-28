Man With Dementia Missing from Upper Marlboro Since June 21

A 67-year-old man with dementia has been missing from Upper Marlboro for more than a week, county police say.

George Irving was last seen the afternoon of Monday, June 21, Prince George's County Police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was seen in the 11400 block of Abbotswood Court at 12:45 p.m.

He left his home carrying a cane to take a walk, police said. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue sweatpants, and gray and blue shoes. Irving stands 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

MISSING: 67 y/o George Irving, Jr. Last seen 06/21/21 in the 11400 blk of Abbotswood Ct in Upper Marlboro at 12:45 pm. He is 6'0" & 240 lbs. Last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue sweatpants with gray and blue shoes. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/ebZZNQZJLR — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 21, 2021

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.