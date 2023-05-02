Man Tracks Stolen Dodge Charger From Brooklyn to Prince George's County

A Brooklyn man who put a tracking device in his prized Dodge Charger was able to help authorities trace the electronic path from New York City to two stolen cars in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

One was a gray 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, estimated by prosecutors to be worth $58,000. The other was a blue 2021 Dodge Charger estimated at $55,000.

Both were stolen in New York last week, driven down Interstate 95 and ultimately found in the driveway of a house in Prince George’s County.

The owner of the gray Charger called police to say his car had been stolen in Brooklyn and the tracker he’d installed showed it was on Claudia Drive in Oxon Hill.

According to court documents, an officer in a marked Prince George’s County police cruiser who was sent to check out the tip “observed several men standing near two Dodge Chargers," and they "quickly placed car covers over the vehicles.”

Christian Antonio Young, 27, and Kelvin McCreary, 25, were arrested the next day when members of the WAVE auto theft unit showed up with a warrant and found the two stolen cars.

Authorities said both men’s phones showed they were in Brooklyn when the Chargers were stolen. They also said in Young’s personal car, a Dodge Challenger, they found receipts from a rest stop on I-95 in New Jersey on that same day.

McCreary was charged with possession of a gun loaded with a high-capacity ammunition clip that is illegal in Maryland.