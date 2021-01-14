Man to Be Sentenced for Murder of Bowie State Student on UMD Campus

A white man will be sentenced Thursday for stabbing a Black college student to death on the University of Maryland's campus in what prosecutors say was a racially motivated crime.

Richard Collins III was days away from graduating from Bowie State University and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army when he was killed in May 2017. He was 23.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In December 2019, a Prince George’s County jury convicted Sean Urbanski, now 25, of first-degree murder.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement that Urbanski was a member of a racist social media group and singled Collins out for the attack at a bus stop.

Prosecutors have said that a mixture of alcohol and racist propaganda motivated Urbanski to act on a hatred for Black people.

Defense attorney John McKenna said in court that his client was drunk and there was no evidence or testimony to support a racial motive for the killing.

A judge dismissed a hate crime charge against Urbanski before jurors began deliberating, ruling that prosecutors didn't meet their legal burden of showing that racial hatred motivated Urbanski to stab Collins.

In a law named for Collins, Maryland recently strengthened its hate crime law so prosecutors don’t have to prove hate was the only motivating factor in committing a crime.