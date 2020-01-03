Prince George's Co.

Man Struck, Killed by MARC Train in Prince George’s

By Matthew Stabley

NBCWashington

Police investigate the scene where a man was struck and killed by a MARC train.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was struck and killed by a MARC train in Beltsville, Maryland, Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

The southbound train was traveling from Munkirk Station to Greenbelt Station on MARC’s Camden Line when it struck the man about 5:15 p.m., police said.

Police are investigating what the man was doing on the tracks.

The investigation caused significant delays, and MARC advised passengers in Washington, D.C., to take the Penn Line if possible.

