Man shot to death in Foot Locker at Maryland mall

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

A man was shot in a Foot Locker at The Shops at Iverson.
A man was shot to death inside a Foot Locker store at a Maryland mall Thursday evening.

The man was shot before 6 p.m. as employees and customers were in the store outside The Shops at Iverson in Hillcrest Heights.

Police do not believe the victim was an employee.

Investigators worked their way around mannequins dressed in sportswear as they documented the shooting scene.

A Prince George’s County police crime camera is in the parking lot. It was installed after customers and employees expressed safety concerns.

The Foot Locker also has interior cameras as part of its security setup.

Police said if the video inside from inside the store has any evidentiary value and might identify a suspect, they’ll release it to the public.

