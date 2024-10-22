Man shot, killed while riding in car in Prince George's County

A man was shot and killed in Landover, Maryland, on Tuesday, and police say they're searching for multiple suspects.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the man was riding in a car on 75th Avenue going toward Landover Road, when the suspects drove up and shot at the victim, Prince George's County Officer Emily Austin said.

Officers found the victim dead inside a car a short distance away on Old Landover Road, Austin said.

Video of the black four-door car shows its back driver's side door and window riddled with bullet holes.

Austin said police were still working to get information about the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Police did not say who was driving the car carrying the victim or whether they stayed on the scene after the shooting.

Numerous investigators were at both the scene of the shooting on Landover Road and the scene where the victim's body was found.