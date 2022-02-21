Man Shot, Killed Near Prince George's County School

A man was shot and killed in Prince George’s County Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 1400 block Nalley Terrace in Landover, Prince George’s County police said, near John Carroll Elementary School.

Officers found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

His name was not revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

