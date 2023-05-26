Man Killed With Sword in District Heights

A man was stabbed to death with a sword in District Heights Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

Police responding to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive about 6:30 p.m. found a man believed to be in his 60s suffering several stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene. They haven’t described the sword.

Police have not stated a motive.

