Man Killed With Sword in District Heights

A man was stabbed to death with a sword in District Heights Friday evening, Prince George’s County police said.
Police responding to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive about 6:30 p.m. found a man believed to be in his 60s suffering several stab wounds. He died at the scene.
Police arrested a suspect at the scene. They haven’t described the sword.
Police have not stated a motive.
