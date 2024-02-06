Man killed uncle in dispute over loud noise, Prince George's County police say

A man shot and killed his uncle in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday in a domestic dispute over noise, according to Prince George’s County police.

James Ricardo Savoy, 40, shot 69-year-old George Rickey Savoy in the chest and faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and first- and second-degree assault.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at approximately 2:15 a.m. in a home on Old Indian Head Road, police said. There, they found George Rickey Savoy with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead after life-saving measures by Emergency Medical Services were unsuccessful. James Ricardo Savoy had already fled the scene.

A witness positively identified the suspect with a photo, and responding officers found him after canvassing the neighborhood. He was taken into custody with probable cause, according to a police report obtained by News4.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The witness told police that the victim was sleeping in his bedroom when his nephew was making loud noise in the living room. They allegedly got into an argument, which escalated until James Ricardo Savoy brought out a handgun.

While James Ricardo Savoy has admitted to getting into an altercation with his uncle and then fleeing, he has denied shooting him.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous callers can leave tips by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or with the P3 Tips app. The case number for tips is 24-0006959.