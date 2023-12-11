Man killed in Maryland days before planned return to Turkey, family says

A husband and father of two young children was shot and killed last week just days before a planned return to Turkey.

Murat Pacal had been in the U.S. for two months, staying with a friend in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

“He had a ticket for last weekend, Saturday,” said a relative who wished to remain anonymous. “If he didn’t get shot, he had a ticket to go back to Turkey.”

Pacal was shot and killed after 3 a.m. Dec. 5 in what relatives call a robbery attempt outside his apartment at Takoma Towers along New Hampshire Avenue near Takoma Park. He was with his roommate when he was shot.

“They went outside to get some medicine in his car,” the relative said. “So once they just get out of the apartment building, they’re stopped by two masked, young kids with a gun.”

The relative said the roommate was robbed of his phone and keys, but Pacal resisted and was shot.

The suspects left a stolen car with Virginia tags at the scene, the relative said, but police would not confirm that information.

“Based off his friend, what he told us, he argued with them and then he ran away,” the relative said.

Pacal’s family is raising money to send his body to Turkey for burial and to cover expenses for his family.

“Right now, just family wants to get body back,” the relative said. “They don’t believe that kind of thing happens here.”

Prince George’s County police said they’re actively working the investigation and have leads they’re pursuing.