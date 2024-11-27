Man killed in Laurel shooting

A 58-year-old man was shot and killed in Laurel, Maryland, Tuesday night, police say.
Jerome Stocks was found suffering from gunsot wounds in the 12000 block of Silverbirch Lane about 9 p.m., Prince George's County police said. Stocks died at the scene.
Detectives are still working to find a suspect or suspects.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
