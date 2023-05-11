Crime and Courts

Man Killed in Elementary School Parking Lot in Prince George's

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot to death in a school parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday evening, police said.

The victim was shot just after 6:30 p.m. at North Forestville Elementary School on Ritchie Road. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It may have been a carjacking, police said.

“We know this is a residential area, a busy street,” Prince George’s County police Cpl. Antonia Washington said. “If anyone maybe seen anything, heard anything, may have information that can help our detectives piece this together, of course we ask that you call and leave us an anonymous tip: 1-866-411-TIPS.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courtsgun violencePrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us