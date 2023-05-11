Man Killed in Elementary School Parking Lot in Prince George's

A man was shot to death in a school parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Thursday evening, police said.

The victim was shot just after 6:30 p.m. at North Forestville Elementary School on Ritchie Road. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It may have been a carjacking, police said.

“We know this is a residential area, a busy street,” Prince George’s County police Cpl. Antonia Washington said. “If anyone maybe seen anything, heard anything, may have information that can help our detectives piece this together, of course we ask that you call and leave us an anonymous tip: 1-866-411-TIPS.”

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.