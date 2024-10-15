Man killed at Maryland Foot Locker had 4-year-old son with him

A man who was shot and killed at a shoe store in Prince George's County, Maryland, had his 4-year-old son with him at the time, charging documents reveal.

Two suspects charged in the death of 24-year-old Dominique Hodge appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Hodge was shoe shopping with his son Thursday evening at the Foot Locker at The Shops at Iverson in Hillcrest Heights when suspects gunned him down.

Before the shooting, Hodge made eye contact with three suspects as they were leaving the store, according to charging documents. Prosecutors said Hodge and someone in the suspects' group brushed up against each other in the store before shots rang out.

A witness told police they heard dozens of rounds fire in rapid succession, and investigators believe a gun equipped with a switch that turns it into a machine gun was used in the killing.

An officer saw three suspects near the shooting scene, investigators said.

Police captured one suspect, 19-year-old Andres Rodriguez-Corona, about half a mile from the mall. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Detectives said Rodriguez-Corona was carrying a 40 caliber glock and no ammunition. Inside the Foot Locker, police said they found 40 caliber shell casings.

Police said they caught 22-year-old Carl Sanders of D.C. a few hours after the shooting during a traffic stop. Officers allegedly found two unregistered ghost guns in his van. Sanders was charged with firearms offenses.

Charging documents say Sanders admitted to being involved in the shooting and cooperated with investigators.

When police searched Sanders' phone, they found a photo of an infant holding a 40 caliber gun, documents say. Police suspect the gun in the photo is one of the ghost guns they found in the van.

A judge denied bond for Rodriguez-Corona and Sanders in court Tuesday, saying they both pose a danger to the community.

A third suspect is still on the loose.

Hodge was armed at the time of the shooting, but didn't have a chance to shoot back, prosecutors said.

A Prince George’s County police crime camera was installed in the mall parking lot after customers and employees expressed safety concerns.

Last year, a man and teen girl were shot in the parking garage, and a security guard was maced.

Two years ago, three people were shot after a fight between groups.

Prince George’s County police said crime has gone down in the Iverson Mall area by 22% compared to this time last year.

