Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Oxon Hill: Police

By Sophia Barnes

A man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday, police say.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said.

They found the victim inside a car with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

First responders were seen outside a convenience store. Video from the scene shows a white SUV surrounded by police tape.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

