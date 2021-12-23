Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Oxon Hill: Police

A man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday, police say.
Officers responded about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said.
They found the victim inside a car with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
First responders were seen outside a convenience store. Video from the scene shows a white SUV surrounded by police tape.
News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.
There’s no word yet on any suspects.
