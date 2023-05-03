Man Found Dead After Hyattsville Fire Was Homicide Victim, Police Say

A man found dead after a fire in Hyattsville, Maryland, is believed to be the victim of homicide, authorities said.

Prince George's County Fire & EMS crews responded about 2 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at Oliver Gardens, a three-story garden apartment building in the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue. Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen of a ground-floor apartment and put it out.

They found a man dead inside the apartment.

Hyattsville police said the man had trauma to his body and confirmed he was a victim of homicide. Prince George’s County police are investigating, Hyattsville police said.

It was not immediately clear if the victim lived alone in the apartment.

"This was a sad moment, a member of our community lost his life," Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said. "However, we do believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no active threat to the city of Hyattsville at this time."

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the hours before the murder to contact them.

The scene remains under investigation.