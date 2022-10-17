Man Faces 106 Charges After Allegedly Stealing More Than $1M in Cars

A Prince George’s County man pointed to as an example of “revolving door” justice, because he managed to avoid being held in jail despite multiple arrests, has been hit with a 106-count indictment for allegedly stealing more than $1 million worth of cars.

Lorenzo Day, 22, and three co-conspirators, are accused of the crimes. The indictment alleges that between November 2021 and July 2022, when Day was arrested for kidnapping an automobile locksmith, he stole a whopping $1,136,582 worth of cars.

Most of them were Dodge Chargers or Challengers.

Court records show Day was arrested or taken into police custody at least four times in D.C. and Maryland during that same time period, but was out of jail within hours.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Day was behind the wheel of a stolen Dodge Charger in June fleeing police when he crashed into and killed 66-year-old Jonny Morris of Charles County as he was on his way to work.

Prosecutors have told News4 there are “procedural reasons” why no charges have, so far, been filed in relation to Morris’ death.

One of the victims of the car theft spree described to News4 the horrifying condition in which his 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack was found.

“There was no way I was going to take this vehicle back,” the victim said on Monday. "The terrifying part began with the phone call from the police officer describing to me how fortunate I was that I didn't have anything to do with the people who had taken this vehicle."

The victim’s car was taken from the parking garage of an apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland in March, and police found it two weeks later. In addition to the bullet holes and the blood all over the interior, the victim said the car thieves also left him with a dilemma that took weeks to resolve.

"They were driving throughout the District in speeds of excess of 70, 80 mph. I didn't even know that you could get a photo radar ticket for that much money," the victim said.

Day remains behind bars until his next court appearance.