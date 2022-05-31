Man Dies After Jumping Into Potomac Near Fort Washington: Police

A man died after he jumped into the Potomac River on Monday near Fort Washington, Maryland, authorities said.

The name of the man, a 37-year-old, was not immediately released.

Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to the river at about 6 p.m. on Memorial Day after a person was reported to have gone overboard, the department said.

A man jumped from an anchor vessel into the water and then yelled for help, police said.

Someone threw the man a life jacket, but he was unable to put it on and fell unconscious.

A good Samaritan on a nearby boat was able to pull the man out of the water and start CPR. Medics arrived soon afterward.

“Unfortunately the male succumbed to his injuries and later passed away,” police said.

A day earlier, a Prince George’s County man drowned near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis while out boating with his family, police said.

Anyone getting into a body of water should wear a life vest, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminded.

