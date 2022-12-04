Man Dies After Being Stuck Three Times on I-95 in Prince George's County

A man died after he was hit three times on Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County on Sunday, and police say two of the drivers fled the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said they were called at around 10 a.m. “to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road.”

Police believe Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the road and talking outside of their car when the woman walked onto I-95 for an unknown reason.

While Burke was on the road trying to pull her back, he was hit by a black or grey Nissan Altima that did not stop. While he was laying in the road, he was hit by a tractor-trailer which also left the scene, authorities said.

Burke was hit a third time by a Honda CRV. That driver pulled over and called 911.

The victim died at the scene, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.