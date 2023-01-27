Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9

A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017.

Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and cousins, 9-year-old Ariana Elizabeth DeCree and 6-year-old Ajayah Royale DeCree, police said.

Williams' mother returned to the home to find the girls in bed suffering from apparent stab wounds. All three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Williams was arrested and later provided a full confession.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.