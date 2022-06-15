Man Charged With Murder in 2020 Shooting of Woman in NE DC

D.C. police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Southeast in 2020.

Noelle Wilson, 31, a former dance teacher at Taft Recreation Center and a bus aide with the Prince George's County school system working with special needs children, was found shot to death in the 2300 block of Green Street SE.

“It was the worst pain that I've ever endured,” said her mother, Amber Wilson. “A mother just should never endure losing a child. A child should never go before a mother.”

She feared her daughter's case had gone cold until news of an arrest came last week. D.C. police charged 29-year-old Kavon Jackson of Northwest with murder. Her mom came face to face with him in court.

“When they brought him out, he looked at me as if he had seen a ghost,” she said. “I look a lot, well my daughter looked a lot like me.”

The weekend Noelle Wilson was killed, she was one of many shooting victims in the District.

Now her dance shoes and some of her other belongings are part of the National Building Museum's Gun Violence Memorial Project that honors the lives of those killed by gun violence.

“My child didn’t deserve it,” her mother said. “My child was not the enemy. A gun was used on my child.”

“There are so many parents out here that are in my shoes that have no clue who did this to their children,” Amber Wilson said. “They never have their cases solved.”

D.C. police did not release a motive. Investigators are asking anyone with information that could assist in prosecuting the case to call police.