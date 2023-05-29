Man Charged in Sword Killing of 63-Year-Old Neighbor in District Heights

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing another man with a sword at an apartment building in District Heights, Maryland, police say.

Both the suspect and the victim lived in the building, but police are not sure if they knew each other.

The fatal incident happened Friday evening at a building in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive. Prince George's County officers were called there for the report of a stabbing and arrived to find Aaron Bynum, 33, in the lobby holding a sword, police said. They ordered him to drop the sword and then arrested him.

Police found the victim, 63-year-old Anthony Cunningham, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bynum is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges, police announced Monday. He is being held without bond.

Detectives are still working to identify a motive in this case.

They haven't provided more details about the sword.