Man Arrested in New Year’s Day Killing of Woman Inside Her Maryland Home

Prince George's County police arrested a man they say fired shots into a home, killing a woman inside.

Filomena Vasquez, 56, was shot and killed about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the home in the 7400 block of Varnum Street in an unincorporated portion of Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they believe the gunfire came from outside of the house. Investigators found bullet holes in the windows of the house and a black SUV that was towed from the scene.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski will discuss the arrest at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Vasquez, a wife and grandmother, is remembered as a kind and caring woman.

Two neighbors looked visibly shaken as they left for work the morning after the shooting, but remembered the victim warmly.