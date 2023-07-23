Man arrested in hit-and-run that injured a father-to-be in Prince George's County

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that critically injured a Prince George’s County man in June.

An arrest warrant was served for Sekou Doumboya, of Silver Spring, by the Montgomery County Police on July 19, according to a statement from University Park Police Chief Harvey Baker.

Andres Rossy was jogging near his Prince George’s County home on June 6 when a driver struck him then drove away. Authorities said he was hit near Van Buren Street and Adelphi Road, close to Northwestern High School in University Park. It was 7 p.m. and still fully light outside.

After the crash, he was unconscious and suffered numerous broken bones and other traumatic injuries. He has since returned home from a rehabilitation center.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

His wife, Alexis Rossy, was six months pregnant with their first baby.

"I'm not going through it alone. I'm carrying our first child," she said.

On June 6, they arrived home from work and made plans. Alexis was going shopping, and Andres planned to jog to the gym to work out.

“We both said goodbye, told each other we loved each other,” Alexis said.

News4's Jackie Bensen spoke with the victim's wife as she navigates an unimaginable situation.

Not long after, she got the call.

"I got a call ... while I was shopping, from his mom who is in Florida, and she told me that a police officer had contacted her and that he'd been hit," Alexis said.

She said nothing could have prepared her to see her husband – strong, healthy Andres – in a hospital bed.

According to charging documents, a speed camera captured the striking car going 51 mph in a 35-mph zone while leaving the crash on Adelphi Road. Officers used the images to find the damaged car outside of the suspect’s Silver Spring apartment.

The suspect has received traffic citations from multiple law enforcement agencies since September 2022, according to the charging documents.

Doumboya is being held in Montgomery County without bond.