Man acquitted of Maryland shootout murder of 2-year-old in stroller

A Maryland man was acquitted of murder but convicted of three lesser charges after prosecutors said he got into a shootout that killed a 2-year-old boy when the toddler and his mother were caught in the crossfire.

Johnny Turcios was found guilty Monday on three of 11 counts: attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

He was not convicted of murder, as prosecutors argued for.

Jurors deliberated for portions of five days and had several questions as they weighed the case, including on whether they had to agree unanimously on every count, and on liability as an accomplice.

The state’s attorney’s office is set to address the case later Monday.

'Tried to save my son'

Jeremy Poou-Caceres was the victim. The toddler's mother was pushing him in his stroller in Langley Park the evening of Feb. 8, 2024, when multiple shooters opened fire off Kanawah Street. His mother was shot in the leg as she tried to rush the little boy to safety. She saw his injuries when she lifted him out of his stroller.

“I grabbed my son and tried to save my son. That was all I could think about,” she told Telemundo 44 after the tragedy.

Jeremy was taken to Children’s National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have said two groups shot at each other over drug territory.

Teen who took plea testified against Turcios

David Medina, who was 17 when he was charged in connection with the murder, admitted his involvement in the crime and named Turcios as one of the shooters. Medina testified he was driving a stolen vehicle the day of the shooting, saying Turcios forced him inside at knifepoint and ordered him to drive to the Langley Park apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

Medina said Turcios fired about two shots with a handgun and another suspect, Israel Fuentes Jr., fired an AK-47. Medina said he believes Turcios' gun jammed after firing those shots.

Medina claimed he didn't participate in the crime. He said he didn't have a weapon, never got out of the car and didn't know the shooting was going to happen ahead of time.

He acknowledged he entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and agreed to testify in the case. Medina was facing murder and other charges that carried multiple life sentences, but under the agreement, he pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and faces one to six years in prison when he's sentenced.

Turcios' attorney said no DNA or fingerprint evidence links Turcios to any gun recovered in the investigation. Prosecutors agreed to drop six charges against Turcios for lack of evidence.

Fuentes’ trial is set to begin in January.

