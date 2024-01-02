homicide

Man, 21, killed in New Year's party shooting in Fort Washington

A man was shot and killed at a New Year’s party in Fort Washington, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

Three people were shot at the party on Blanford Drive in the early hours of 2024, police said. Jarreau Sanders, 21, died.

Police are still investigating who fired the shots and why.

“I’m just so sorry that my son had to be the one, or one of the ones out here that experienced this, and then leave me, ‘cause now I don’t even have no son no more,” Sanders’ mother said.

Sanders’ grandmother said he often rode with her when she was working for DoorDash so they could spend time together. He would drop off the food at the door so his grandmother wouldn’t have to walk as much.  

“I’m going to miss my grandson ‘cause he was my best friend,” Sanders’ grandmother said. “Everywhere I went, he went with me, just about.”

Sanders’ family said he played basketball at Cairn University outside Philadelphia on a partial scholarship. He studied business management and dreamed of one day creating his own line of sports gear.

“I loved on that boy,” his mother said. “I was just proud of him whatever his decisions was, whatever decisions he made. I was just proud of him.”

Sanders’ family said he worked at Home Depot and planned to transfer to Prince George’s Community College. 

Prince George’s County police are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case.

