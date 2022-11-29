Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County

State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service.

“He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”

High, a decorated Vietnam veteran, first joined law enforcement with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in 1969, walking his beat because Black officers weren't allowed in squad cars.

“My dad, even though, he had seen so much unfairness in life, never taught me life lessons with anger in his heart,” said his daughter, Tracy Richelle High. “He told me that I had a duty to serve others, to show everyone respect.”

High advanced to second in command in D.C. before heading to Norfolk, Virginia, where he served as its first Black police chief.

In 2003, he became Prince George's County's police chief, rebuilding the force after two Justice Department investigations into the department's racist and deadly policing

“He came in and he turned that department around, and today we can say that we have representations at all levels,” former Prince George’s County Council member Floyd Wilson said.

High then overwhelmingly won three terms as county sheriff, vowing that this would be his last so he could spend more time with his only grandson.

High died unexpectedly Nov. 17 after a short illness.

“Sheriff High, when asked about his call to public service, once said, ‘It was about the village and caring for one another,’” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “’That was how I was reared – to make a difference in the world and to try to make it a better place for having been here.’”

High graduated from high school at 14 and majored in biology at Tennessee State University.

He's grieved by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and countless friends and family.

Sheriff-elect John Carr, a mentee of High, will take office in mid-December.