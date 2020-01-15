Charges Dropped Against Largo High Teacher After Altercation With Student

UPDATE (Jan. 15, 2020): All charges have been dropped against a Prince George's County teacher accused of fighting a student, according to the Prince George’s County State's Attorney's Office. The teacher, Vivian Noirie, works at Largo High School. She was charged with assault and child abuse last year after an incident recorded on a cell phone.

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 18, 2019): A Prince George's County teacher who was caught on video fighting with a student was released from jail Monday and ordered to stay away from the school where she taught.

Vivian Noirie, 36, spent the weekend in jail after a physical altercation at Largo High School.

Officers arrested her after a fight with a student Friday morning.

Police say the teen was upset with Noirie for contacting their parents the night before. The teen went up to Noirie, stepped on her foot and bumped into her with her shoulder, according to police.

Noirie then repeatedly struck the student, before other employees at the school stepped in to break up the fight, according to police.

Once the two were separated, the student grabbed Noirie from behind and repeatedly struck her before being they were separated a second time, police said.

Noirie was charged with physical child abuse and second-degree assault.

Detectives also are pursuing charges against the student, who was not identified.

"I am extremely disappointed by the horrific actions that took place in our classroom today,” Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said. “It’s important to know that we have set high expectations and standards for our staff and students, and what you saw in that video does not represent the hard work that 10,000 teachers do every day."

Dozens of witnesses were being interviewed.

"It is entirely unacceptable,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “Violence in any form will not be tolerated."

Police were called to the same school Thursday, when students reported seeing a student with a weapon.

"It was a semi-automatic handgun, but it was associated with completely different set of circumstances," Stawinski said.

Noirie was placed on administrative leave from the school. She's due in court again in December.