Landover Mall site earmarked for FBI headquarters could become data center instead

The owner of a property being considered for FBI headquarters is exploring the possibility of building a data center at the location, though Prince George's County officials say that's only a "backup plan."

County officials confirmed that Lerner Corporation is considering establishing a data center at the old Landover Mall property near FedExField in case the site is not selected to house the FBI headquarters.

"I would like to see something there," a local resident said.

The mall is one of two sites in the county being considered for the FBI headquarters. The other is in Greenbelt. A site in Springfield is also in the running.

The mall was torn down years ago, and while the site may be considered an eyesore, a sea of broken concrete, the location is prime real estate, as it is just off the Beltway on Landover Road, and a walking distance to FedExField and Metro.

Lerner Corporation filed a natural resources inventory of the 80-acre property -- the first step toward the development of a data center, according to county officials.

Nonetheless, that does not mean the project will follow through.

"It is common practice that major landowners have various scenarios for the development of their sites. This is their backup plan, but in no way changes the Alsobrooks Administration's full focus on bringing the once-in-a-generation FBI headquarters opportunity to either site in Prince George's County," David Iannucci, president of the Prince George's County for Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement.

The county adopted legislation to position itself to attract data centers by offering tax incentives and a streamlined approval process.

Economic development officials say they are confident that Lerner is committed to bringing the FBI headquarters there as its first choice.

The General Services Administration is expected to choose a new location for the FBI headquarters by the end of the year.

"Lerner believes that the former Landover Mall site is the correct location and most secure site for the new FBI headquarters. Should it be determined the Government disagrees with our assessment, we are working to establish an alternative tax generating plan for the County," Lerner Corporation said in a statement.