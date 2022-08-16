Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said.

Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday.

He was the son of Anwan “Big G” Glover, the longtime frontman of the Backyard Band, who also appeared in “The Wire.”

“Tomorrow isn’t promised. Love your people today,” Anwan Glover said in an online post.

The family was not immediately available to speak.

Kavon Glover was found fatally shot at about 2:25 am. Saturday in the 128000 block of William Beanes Road, a two-lane country road lined with large gated homes. He was found in the roadway and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A homicide investigation is underway.

“We’re looking into all possibilities as to why he was at the location, who he was visiting,” Deputy Chief James McCreary said.

A number of people were shot in Prince George’s County starting Friday, including a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside a store in Capitol Heights, a 51-year-old driver who may have been shot and killed in an act of road rage in Temple Hills and a UPS driver who was shot and wounded on the job in Hillcrest Heights.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered.