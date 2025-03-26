Jolene Ivey opens up on her health, Prince George's County executive race exit

Jolene Ivey was expected to be a top candidate in the race to succeed Sen. Angela Alsobrooks for Prince George's County executive. She suspended her campaign weeks before the primary and later announced she’s facing health challenges.

In a surprise vote Tuesday, Ivey was voted out as Prince George’s County Council chair and replaced by vice chair Ed Burroughs.

Before that vote, News4 spoke with Ivey about what happened during her campaign for county executive and what’s next for her and the county as it transitions to new leadership.

Ivey had just won reelection to the county council, transitioning from District 5 to an at-large seat, when she entered the county executive race last fall. She quickly received high-profile endorsements from members of Congress and ran TV ads – before the campaign abruptly stopped.

“When I started with the ads, I intended to win,” Ivey said.

“The moment that my doctor called and gave me the come to Jesus moment, I believe the decision was made right then,” she continued.

Ivey’s decision left voters who supported her in shock. Then, last week, she released a statement describing multiple health challenges that she said began as she campaigned, including issues with her lungs and colon that resulted in undereating and losing weight.

Under doctors’ care, Ivey said she’s waiting on a diagnosis.

“One of my doctors told me that I was malnourished,” she said.

Ivey isn’t sure if the pressure of the campaign played a role.

“I can't say that it wasn't, just because of the timing. I can tell you that I didn't internally feel stressed,” she said.

Ivey knows campaigning. The mother of five sons and grandmother was former Maryland attorney general Doug Gansler’s running mate in his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2013. She served as a delegate in the Maryland statehouse, and her son Del. Julian Ivey followed in her footsteps. Her husband, a former Prince George’s County state’s attorney, is Rep. Glenn Ivey. The Iveys have created a political dynasty, serving at three levels of government.

Former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy went on to win the county executive seat and, due to the overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, is the presumptive winner of the June general election.

Ivey chose not to endorse Braveboy after leaving the race but said she supports her.

“I'm going to help her. I've spoken to her a few times. I'm gonna help her be as successful as I can,” she said.

Ivey said Braveboy will take office during an “extraordinarily difficult time” for the county, particularly with the loss of federal government jobs under President Donald Trump.

“We have a hiring freeze as a county right now. Things are very tight. I mean, we're trying to figure out how to rob Peter to pay Paul right now, and that's before you take into account all the people who could soon be losing their jobs,” she said.

News4 asked Ivey if she plans to run for county executive again in a year-and-a-half.

“No, I don't. I think that that was my chance and, you know, fate conspired against it, so, it's fine,” she said.

While Ivey remains on the council, she lost her chairmanship in a surprise vote. She said she’s committed to remaining on the council and serving her constituents.

“I am determined. I'm not doing a lot of extra. You might not see me at every community event right now. But I think that people are giving me a lot of grace on that. And I'll get there. I'm getting better. It's just gonna take a little time,” she said.

Ivey said she’s not someone who regrets decisions she makes and did not feel emotional about stepping away from the county executive race because of her health. She said she was not expecting to be reelected chair but didn’t expect the vote to happen this week.

She is still a council member at large and said she will run again in 2026.

