Ivey drops out of Prince George's County executive race

Prince George's County Council Chair Jolene Ivey unexpectedly dropped out of the race for county executive Wednesday.

Ivey was considered a leading candidate in the race to replace former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who now serves in the U.S. Senate.

In a statement posted to her Facebook page today, Ivey said: "I want to thank all of my volunteers and supporters for standing with me. I look forward to continue fighting for the people of Prince George’s County as a member of the County Council."

Ivey suspended her campaign just weeks before a March 4 primary election.

She was among several well-known names in Prince George's County campaigning for the job.

Internal polling consistently placed her in the top five likely to succeed Alsobrooks. The others are Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy, former County Executive Rushern Baker, at-large Council member Calvin Hawkins and Maryland state Sen. Alonzo Washington.

The race also includes Tonya Sweat, Marcellus Crews, Ron Hunt, Albert Slocum and Jonathan White.

The general election is scheduled for June.