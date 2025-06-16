Interim Prince George's schools superintendent left controversy in Nashville schools

We’re learning more about the interim superintendent hired to lead Prince George’s County Public Schools. Shawn Joseph will be acting superintendent, County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy announced a day after current Superintendent Millard House and the school board agreed to part ways just shy of two years into his four-year contract.

“I firmly believe that Dr. Joseph is the right person at the right time to lead Prince George’s County Public Schools forward,” Braveboy said.

Joseph has an extensive work history in education and is currently an assistant professor at Howard University and co-director of the university’s Urban Superintendents Academy.

Joseph will take over as a national search for the next superintendent is conducted. His tenure as the leader of the Nashville school system was mired in controversy and he eventually agreed to leave.

His contract in Nashville was bought out. According to media reports, Joseph was criticized for not properly handling multiple sexual harassment complaints made not against him but against other employees, and for securing no-bid contracts.

Some of those who filed sexual harassment complaints sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Joseph resisted calls for him to resign in December 2018.

Nashville board members spoke for and against Joseph at a meeting in April 2019, where his separation agreement was announced.

“There are allegations that the director knew about and turned a blind eye to sexual harassment in the district,” a member said.

While Joseph could not be reached for comment, County Council Chair Ed Burroughs said he believes in Joseph and his leadership. Burroughs pointed out that Joseph was the first Black director of the Nashville school system and believes there was racism and pushback to Joseph's equity agenda, and that he was essentially run out unfairly.

Joseph, who was once deputy superintendent in Prince George's, has expressed that he could improve outcomes in the county.

“Prince George’s County I believe should be and can be a place where equity and excellence just are married and we see students excelling,” he said.

House's agreement to leave the system came a week after members of the teacher's union cast a no-confidence vote in his performance amid contract negotiations

Timothy Meyer is a parent of two children in the system.

“I was a very strong supporter of Superintendent House. I think we was the right man for the job. I think he was making significant progress for the school system, and these are the kind of political games parents get tired of over time.”

Some are concerned another leadership change could throw the school system into chaos.

“Parents can hate the process of how we ended up with this interim superintendent, but at the end of the day, we need him to succeed,” Meyer said.

House is set to officially step down effective Wednesday.

