‘I Lost My Best Friend': Loved Ones Want Answers After Man Gunned Down at Ritchie Station Marketplace

Loved ones are looking for answers after a Maryland father was gunned down in a busy Prince George’s County shopping center on Monday.

They say the victim, Brandon Presson, was by himself when he was killed in front of the Hobby Lobby in Ritchie Station Marketplace when the fatal shots were fired just before 5 p.m.

Prince George’s County police have not said much about a possible motive, or provided a description of the person who pulled the trigger, but investigators say it wasn't a random shooting.

Days later, authorities confirmed a nearby chase and crash was connected to the crime. The suspect got away.

Presson, a 30-year-old Metro worker, leaves behind a grieving girlfriend of five years, a 7-year-old daughter and other family and friends.

“It's a loss that's indescribable,” Imoni Richardson, the victim’s girlfriend, said. “His daughter has no father. Our friends lost a friend. I lost my best friend, my world.”

Days after Presson’s death, loved ones say it doesn't feel real.

“You hear about it on the news that people are getting shot, but you never think it would hit home. You never, ever would think that something like this would ever happen to you,” Richardson said.

She said Presson was a loving friend and devoted father, with an extensive knowledge of cars. He always answered the call when someone needed a hand.

“He would move mountains to help you,” Richardson said. “And he never did anything to anybody, and for me to see his body laying on the ground, was the most traumatizing thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Now, Presson’s family and friends say they need answers and justice. Emily Austin, of the Prince George’s County Police Department, said Monday they were working to “determine exactly what occurred. It’s proving to be a very dynamic scene.”

“He should be right here; he should be next to me in this car, not gone. I should not have to bury my best friend,” Richardson said.

While the search for the shooter continues, the victim’s death leaves a void that will never be filled, especially for his 7-year-old daughter.

“Cherish every moment,” Richardson said. “Cherish your friends. Love them, because Monday was the definition of one minute they’re there, and the next minute they’re gone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.