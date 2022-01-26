Hyattsville Remembers Beloved Mayor Kevin Ward Following Death

Mayor Kevin Ward, who led the city of Hyattsville in Prince George's County, Maryland, died Tuesday from what officials said appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ward leaves behind two sons, a husband and a city in mourning.

On Wednesday night, two members of the Hyattsville City Council and a city employee said Ward, a trusted leader who advocated for all people, will be deeply missed. Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also mourned Ward's passing on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken that we lost a beloved mayor. He was an amazing person who would go out of his way to help anyone," Interim Mayor Robert Croslin said.

The First Lady and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward.



We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Ward family and the people of Hyattsville as they grieve this tragic loss. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 26, 2022

Croslin also sent his deepest condolences to Ward’s family and his children, and said his death was truly a loss for the community.

Reggie Bagley, the city's emergency operations manager, agreed, calling Ward "a wonderful person for the city."

Before being elected mayor in 2021, Ward served on the Hyattsville City Council. Council member Edouard Haba said Ward cared about others.

"He always liked to ask about my children, how they’re doing. He called them, ‘buddies,'” Haba said.

We are so heartbroken and devastated to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward. Mayor Ward was an outstanding leader for the residents of Hyattsville and deeply loved his City. https://t.co/jkUtnEumpg — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) January 26, 2022

Upper Marlboro Mayor Sarah Franklin also issued a statement following Ward's suicide.

“We grieve for you and with you. You have not only lost a valued and respected community leader, but a neighbor, a friend, and a family member," she said. “We are living in difficult and challenging times, and I urge anyone who may be struggling to reach out and seek support. County residents in need of mental health support are encouraged to contact Community Crisis Services, Inc.: dial 211 and press 1 or call 800-273-TALK; or the Affiliated Sante Group crisis support line: 301-429-2185."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.