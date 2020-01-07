Husband Suspected of Killing Wife, Leaving Body in Car in Maryland

Police suspect a man killed his wife in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last week.

After 42-year-old Nika Dorsey’s body was found in a car parked outside an auto glass repair place in Capitol Heights, detectives quickly determined her husband, James Dorsey, was their suspect.

Dorsey stabbed his wife multiple times and abandoned her body in a warehouse district where a worker discovered her, police said.

“Well I thought maybe they had an appointment, you know, to get the window replaced, and so I didn’t think a whole lot of it until I realized it was so cold out, and I’m like, you know, it’s 25, 26 degrees outside, I said, ‘If she was sleeping, she’d be freezing. It doesn’t make sense,’” the worker said.

Police want the public’s help finding Dorsey but warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We are calling Mr. Dorsey armed and dangerous, not only for this particular incident but also he has a history of violence that may be something that we want to put on people’s radar, so do not approach him. Just give us a call and let the police handle it accordingly,” Prince George’s County police Cpl. Lamar Robinson.

Dorsey’s criminal record includes domestic abuse charges.

According to court records, Nika Dorsey started to file a restraining order against her husband but did not complete the process.

“We do feel that there is someone out there who does know where he is, and if that person was watching us today, knows his whereabouts and has a heart, we definitely want to give some resolve to Mrs. Dorsey’s family, so we encourage that person, whoever he or she may be, to please give us a call to help us close this case,” Robinson said.

Nika Dorsey’s grandparents, who raised her, said she was a loving mother of a son and a daughter. She had her 10-year-old daughter with James Dorsey.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Prince George's Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.