‘He's going to hit us!': Woman narrowly avoids deadly collision in Prince George's County

A woman died Wednesday after a crash on what people describe as a dangerous and problematic section of Landover Road in Prince George’s County.

Tami Morris was in the passenger seat of a car stopped at a traffic light on Landover Road at around noon, just across from the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department, when she heard a loud noise and looked behind her.

She said she saw a large pick-up truck that was out of control.

“The truck… started spinning by the top of the hill by the Shell gas station. He just kept spinning and spinning and spinning, and every time he was spinning he was hitting cars,” she said.

Danger was coming fast.

“The truck was so fast, but I seen the car parts flying in the air. It was going everywhere,” she said.

Morris said an eerie moment of calm came over her and her survival instinct kicked in.

“I seen me dead, and me standing over top of my body looking down at me,” she said. “I told the driver, ‘Move, because he’s going to hit us!’”

After hitting several vehicles in its swirling path of destruction down the hill, the truck’s final–and deadly–impact was with a small light gray car that had been directly behind Morris’ car while she was at the light.

Firefighters fought to free a woman from that car and rushed her to a local hospital. She did not survive her injuries.

Four other collision victims were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries described as minor.

People who work in a nearby shopping center said the downslope of the road plus the fact that there is no traffic light for people leaving that gas station has led to many crashes before.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges in the collision.