Greenbelt Police Officer Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle While on Duty

“During her 22 years of service, she was recognized for her outstanding work and contributions to the community"

By NBC Washington Staff

Master Police Officer Christine Peters
City of Greenbelt

A Maryland police officer died Thursday of injuries she received when she was hit by a vehicle while on duty earlier this month, officials say. 

Master Police Officer Christine Peters of the City of Greenbelt Police Department died, city officials announced. 

“The Greenbelt Police Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Peters’ family and friends on their loss, and we mourn the loss of a friend and colleague,” a statement said. 

Peters was hit by a passing vehicle while she was on foot, responding to a car crash, the night of Jan. 2. She was rushed to a hospital via helicopter from the crash scene on Edmonston Road near Sunnyside Road.

The driver who hit her remained on the scene, police previously said. The crash is under investigation by U.S. Park Police. 

Peters began her law enforcement career with the University of Maryland Police Department and served Greenbelt starting in 1998. 

“During her 22 years of service, she was recognized for her outstanding work and contributions to the community,” the city said. 

