Greenbelt Officer Hit by Vehicle, Seriously Hurt

By NBC Washington Staff

Greenbelt Police Department cruiser
Greenbelt Police Department

A Greenbelt police officer is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night while responding to a car crash, officials say. 

The officer was rushed to a hospital via helicopter after being hit while on foot on Edmonston Road. The officer was in critical condition as of early Sunday, the Greenbelt Police Department said. 

The officer was assisting U.S. Park Police with a car crash on Edmonston Road north of Cherrywood Lane when they were hit at about 10:10 p.m. 

The driver that hit the officer stayed on the scene. Edmonston Road was closed in both directions for hours. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

