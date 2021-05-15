Maryland

Gas Leaks from Large Tank in Maryland Van; Police Warn Against Panic Buying

Police are investigating the circumstances around the leak

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A van found with a 200-gallon tank leaking gasoline in Prince George’s County has prompted authorities to warn residents against panic buying fuel.

The Prince George’s Fire Department responded to the 8500 block of Landover Road in Landover, Maryland, about 9 a.m. Saturday for a hazardous materials investigation, Prince George’s police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities found a passenger van leaking gas from the cargo area. The gas was coming from one of two large tanks in the van, police said.

Video shows the fuel spilled out of the van and spread over the pavement towards other parked cars.

No driver was with the van, authorities said. Crews are cleaning up the spill.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the case.

Local

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 2 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 15

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed Outside Shelter in Northwest DC: Police

Authorities didn't say why the truck was carrying the tanks of fuel.

But since many people stocked up on extra fuel after the Colonial Pipeline hack disrupted fuel deliveries to the East Coast, police warned against panic buying gas and storing it improperly.

“Remember ‘panic buying’ gasoline is unsafe. It can lead to poor decisions & dangerous outcomes,” police said. Authorities suggest following the manufacturer’s instructions on any fuel storage container.

This article tagged under:

MarylandPanic Buying
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us