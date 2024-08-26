Mel Franklin pleads guilty in Prince George's County campaign fund case

A former Prince George's County councilman pleaded guilty Monday in a scheme that prosecutors said involved theft from his own campaign fund.

According to prosecutors, Mel Franklin took more than $124,000 from his Friends of Mel Franklin campaign account and used the money to pay for personal loans, credit card debt, his rent and cosmetic procedures, among other things. Franklin had no authority to use the money in the Friends of Mel Franklin bank accounts for his personal use or benefit, they said.

The charges also said Franklin falsified reports to the state board of elections regarding expenditures.

“As chairperson, Franklin had a duty to ensure that campaign finance reports were filed with the state board of elections, under the penalties of perjury,” the charging documents said.

Franklin pleaded guilty on Monday to felony theft scheme over $100,000 and perjury.

As part of the plea, he agreed to a sentence of five years, with all but one year suspended, on both counts. The sentences will run concurrently.

Franklin also agreed to pay $133,000 in restitution to the campaign. That money will go to a charitable organization.

Franklin initially faced 10 counts of felony theft, embezzlement and perjury.

He will be sentenced officially Nov. 13.

Franklin had served on the Prince George’s County Council since 2010, first representing District 9 and then as an At-Large member starting in 2018.

The thefts occurred from 2020 through at least October 2023, according to the charges.

He resigned in June with two years left in his term. A special primary was held earlier this month for voters to begin the process of filling his seat. Jolene Ivey, D, and Michael Riker, R, won their parties' primaries and will face off on Election Day this fall on Nov. 5.

