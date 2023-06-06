Former Houston superintendent selected as new Prince George's schools CEO

The Prince George’s County executive named former Houston Superintendent Millard House II as its next CEO of public schools in a news conference Wednesday.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the selection process confirmed House's selection to News4 on Tuesday. He is set to replace Dr. Monica Goldson.

At the press conference, House talked about his dedication to the community and excellence.

“You know, one of the things in the two superintendencies that I've really enjoyed and that I think is extremely important is engagement,” House said. “I will be coming into this school system, working closely over the course of the next 90 days with Dr. Goldson, to ensure that I listen, and I learn.”

House brings about two decades worth of experience to the new job from stints in North Carolina, Tennessee and most recently, Texas. He left his leadership role in Houston, the largest school district in Texas, after two years.

The Houston Federation of Teachers said House was one of the best superintendents the city had, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also praised House's leadership.

House came to Houston at a divisive time in the school system's history and was forced to leave the position when the state took over the school system due to questionable school board activity and several chronically failing schools, issues that were already present before House was hired.

“I had a few different opportunities presented to me prior to coming to Prince George’s County, and this is the one I wanted,” House said.

Goldson said she will stay on as CEO for an additional 90 days to help with the transition. Goldson announced her retirement in January, citing dysfunction and infighting on the school board that got in the way of getting things done.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks selected House after a nationwide search yielded three finalists for the job. She described him as a transformational leader and urged everyone to line up behind him.

“The profound obligation we have to our children means that we will not politicize, we no longer politicize the education of our children,” she said. “We will not weaponize our school system, but instead, we will be on one accord.”

Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Judy Mickens-Murray was pleased House was able to raise achievement in Houston during the short time he was there.

“First impressions matter, and for me, I’m impressed,” she said. Alsobrooks brushed aside complaints by some that the process wasn’t inclusive enough. She said the search was dictated by state law.

The school board is in the process of approving his contract.