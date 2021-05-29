Fire Set Inside Maryland 7-Eleven; Case Similar to 2 Other Arsons

Multiple people started a fire inside a 7-Eleven in Maryland early Saturday, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

The fire was set about 1:10 a.m. inside the store in the 6400 block of Auth Road in Camp Springs. The store was open and occupied when the fire was set.

Two Molotov cocktails were used to start the fire, according to a preliminary investigation by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS’ Fire Investigations Division and the Prince George’s County Arson Task Force.

The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

The culprits were not found.

The incident is similar to two suspected arsons in January.

Before 11 p.m. Jan. 6, someone used two Molotov cocktails to set fire the door of the same 7-Eleven, callers told Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Then on Jan. 16 at about 10:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 3400 block of Dallas Drive in Temple Hills, three men threw Molotov cocktails inside the store and at propane tanks outside the store, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

It’s unknown if the three cases are related.