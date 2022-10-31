Fentanyl Killed 3 Men Found Dead Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police

Fentanyl overdoses killed three men who were found dead in August outside a Hyattsville, Maryland, apartment complex, police said.

Emergency medical workers found Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, and Jose Rios Escobar, 30, about 11 p.m. on Aug. 24 near an apartment building on Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville police said.

First responders tried to save the men by administering Narcan, a drug that counteracts overdoses, and CPR, but they were never revived. No evidence of recreational drugs was found nearby, police said.

Alcohol intoxication also contributed to the deaths of Aguirrez and Fuentes, an autopsy showed, police said.

Police are still investigating the source of the fentanyl.

That same week in August, Hyattsville police responded to two other incidents involving teens overdosing on undetermined narcotics. Narcan was administered to one of them. All four teens recovered, police said.

“We know fentanyl is being illegally sold in the DMV. We want to remind everyone that a physical response to the drug can happen quickly and can be deadly,” Hyattsville City Chief of Police Jarod J. Towers said.