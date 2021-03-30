community vaccination center

FEMA to Open Vaccination Center in Prince George's County

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to open a community vaccination center in Prince George's County, Maryland officials announced Tuesday.

The center will open at the Greenbelt Metro Station on April 7, with its daily schedule to be announced.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Local

Virginia Police 2 mins ago

Virginia Lawmakers Ban Police Use of Facial Recognition

mental health 1 hour ago

Girls' Confidence Plummets at as Young as 8. Here's How to Help Them — or Yourself

Gov. Larry Hogan's administration says as more vaccine doses become available, the center’s capacity is expected to be up to 3,000 shots per day.

This will be the first federally operated site in Maryland. It will use direct vaccine allocations from the federal government.

Prince George's County has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Local officials have criticized a lack of equitable distribution of vaccine doses to the county, which is the state's second-largest jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Maryland entered the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on Tuesday. Phase 2B expands eligibility to Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and residents with disabilities.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

community vaccination centercoronavirusCOVID-19FEMA
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us