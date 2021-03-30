FEMA to Open Vaccination Center in Prince George's County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to open a community vaccination center in Prince George's County, Maryland officials announced Tuesday.

The center will open at the Greenbelt Metro Station on April 7, with its daily schedule to be announced.

Gov. Larry Hogan's administration says as more vaccine doses become available, the center’s capacity is expected to be up to 3,000 shots per day.

This will be the first federally operated site in Maryland. It will use direct vaccine allocations from the federal government.

Prince George's County has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Local officials have criticized a lack of equitable distribution of vaccine doses to the county, which is the state's second-largest jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Maryland entered the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on Tuesday. Phase 2B expands eligibility to Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and residents with disabilities.