‘Didn't Know What Was Going On': Father Describes Teen Son Killing Mother, Brother

From his hospital bed, a Maryland man described seeing his teenage son fatally shooting his wife and 8-year-old boy Thursday.

Taledia Oxley, 44, and her 8-year-old son Asa Oxley were killed, Prince George’s County police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The shooting took place in their home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street in Clinton.

“Everything was peaceful and calm until those shots rang out,” James Oxley said.

He was shot and wounded.

“I just heard pow, pow, and I didn't know if it was the TV,” he said after getting out of surgery Friday. “I didn't know what was going on, but I looked and my son, my 15-year-old son ... was shooting at my wife, and then he shot my son, and I jumped up and tried to get him, and he shot me twice -- one in the hand and one in the thigh -- and he dropped the gun and ran.”

Officers caught the teen minutes later. They said he admitted to shooting and killing his mother and brother before shooting his father.

Neighbors said the family also includes a toddler girl.

Oxley, who said he was looking forward to celebrating 26 years of marriage with his wife this year, said his son must be held accountable.

“I mean, I forgive him, but he killed his mother who brought him into this world, my wife, and his 8-year-old brother, who didn't deserve this,” he said.

News4's Derrick Ward has new information on a shooting in Clinton, Maryland, that left a woman and child dead and a man injured.

The teen suspect was charged as an adult with murder and is being held in juvenile detention, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office. Police did not release his name, and court documents are sealed.

Oxley said his son used the registered gun he bought for his wife to protect the family's home when he was deployed in Iraq.

No information on a possible motive was released.

Police said they previously had been called to the home in relation to the teen.

Neighbors described the teen suspect as quiet, hardworking and mild-mannered. He loved cooking and competed for a national cooking TV show.

Neighbors said they’re trying to make sense of the tragedy.

A woman and a young child died and a man was injured in a shooting at a Maryland home. A teenager who also lives at the home appears to be the shooter, police said. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

“I just can’t connect it,” Toppe Bab said. “I’ve seen him; I've seen them walking down to the bus stop. He looks like a regular, quiet teenager.”

“Really good kids,” Myra Marquez said. “Hard working. Always wanted to help.”

Oxley said something changed in his son recently, and they were trying to get him counseling and help through local programs.

“He's been smoking drugs, weed and other stuff, and hanging out with the wrong crowd,” he said.