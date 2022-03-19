Maryland

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting of DC-Area Rapper Goonew

Prince George's County Police found Morrow in a parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

By NBC Washington Staff

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, who was a rap artist known as Goonew from the D.C. area. 

On Friday, officers responded at about 5:40 p.m. to gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. There, they found Morrow in a parking lot suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m., police said.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and the motive, officials said.

Morrow’s family told News4 that they believe he was shot in a robbery. They say he was a rising figure in the community and took it upon himself to host a turkey giveaway during the holidays.

Morrow is one of four men shot and killed in Prince George’s County since Thursday night.

