Man gets 85 years in fatal shooting of woman visiting MD for grandson's funeral

A Baltimore man will spend decades in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman who was visiting Prince George's County from El Salvador to attend her grandson's funeral.

Lidia de Carrillo had no connection with the man who shot her, police said, and two years later, they are still trying to figure out why Troy Medley pulled the trigger.

Surveillance video captured the gunshots that killed de Carrillo as she sat innocently sitting in a car with her granddaughter in Capitol Heights.

In the video, a car is seen backing up. Prosecutors said that was Medley driving away after the shooting.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

According to prosecutors, de Carrillo, 62, had just pulled into the driveway of a relative's home when Medley got out his car and fired into her car, hitting her in the back.

De Carrillo had been in the U.S. for just one day, visiting to attend the funeral of a grandson killed in a car crash.

“Mr. Troy Medley decided on his own, doesn’t know these folks, he just wanted to shoot and kill that night,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

Medley also fired shots into a nearby home near a convenience store, investigators said.

Surveillance video captured the gunfire as well as someone firing back from the store, prosecutors said. Someone is seen holding a gun.

Medley's Lexus was seen on surveillance video at three shooting scenes. A unique exhaust sound can be heard in the videos.

Police in Baltimore arrested Medley on gun charges, impounded the Lexus and recovered two guns, one of which was a potential match for a homicide, investigators said.

A combination of the video, witness accounts and gun evidence led to Medley’s arrest.

Medley was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault and weapons charges. A judge sentenced him to the maximum 85 years in prison.

De Carrillo’s granddaughter, Fatima Carrillo, is satisfied with the sentence.

“We were asking for a maximum penalty, and I feel like 85 years are more than enough,” she said.

“Our family’s never going to be able to move on from that,” Carrillo said.

Medley awaits trial in Baltimore on assault charges, prosecutors said.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.