Family remembers woman allegedly strangled by boyfriend in Accokeek

News4 is learning more about a woman killed over the weekend in Prince George’s County, and her boyfriend, who allegedly confessed to her murder.

Patrina Best, 38, was found dead inside a residence in the 800 block of St. James Court in Accokeek, authorities said. Her boyfriend, Carl Kearney, Jr., 43, allegedly turned himself into police after strangling her that morning.

Best's family remembered her as a “fun-loving, warm-hearted person [who] made friends easily everywhere she went.”

They said as the daughter of a U.S. Navy chief petty officer, Best lived all over the world before graduating high school in Georgia and then getting her nursing degree.

“Patrina was a constant source of joy and laughter in our lives. She was guaranteed to be present for every birthday, holiday, and special occasion,” the Best family said in a statement to News4. “She was a wonderful person in every regard. She was the light of our lives, and we will miss her dearly for the rest of our days.”

Best leaves behind her parents, her “best friend” and older sister Gianina Best, her brother-in-law, and a niece and nephew “who consider her the greatest ‘Tita’ in the entire world. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Luke, who traveled with her to every location she worked as a travel nurse,” her family said.

Kearny allegedly told detectives he strangled Best during an argument.

He is a well-liked football coach at Spalding High School in Georgia. His students and football players say they're shocked at his arrest, as many consider him a father figure.

Kearney is expected in court Tuesday afternoon.