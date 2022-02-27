Family Remembers Man Shot, Killed in Prince George's County as a Life-Saving ‘Community Figure'

Family members are remembering a man gunned down in Prince George’s County as a pillar of the community, a man who once saved the life of a Virginia police officer before he was shot while working as a driver, according to relatives.

The victim, Abdul Rauf Khan, was found in the street after police responded to a call on Dunlap Street in Hillcrest Heights at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Khan had been shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital. He died Sunday morning.

Relatives said Khan was the victim of a carjacking while he was working as a Lyft driver.

“This guy was a community figure for 20 years, you know. He knew so many people,” his distraught nephew said. “These people, they don’t have no value. They just killed him and left him on the street, you know, like he’s nobody. This is the worst part of it.”

Family members knew something was wrong when Khan didn’t answer his phones and didn’t come home Saturday.

His nephew spent hours searching, talking to police and checking area hospitals before relatives learned he’d been murdered.

“I have received at least around 200 calls or 300 calls. People asking me, ‘When is the funeral? We want to come,’ because people knew this guy. He was such a genuine guy,” he said.

Police did not reveal more information about the circumstances of the shooting, or say if Khan’s car was recovered. There’s no word on any arrests.

Khan came to the U.S. from Pakistan in search of a better life. He lived in Fairfax County and is survived by his wife and 16-year-old daughter.

In 2017, he was hailed as a hero and received an award for bravery for intervening when an Alexandria police officer was being attacked.

“He jumped in and he saved that police officer’s life,” his nephew said.

Prince George’s County Police plan to release additional information about the case on Monday.