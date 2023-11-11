Family, Prince George's County officials join for walk a year after 13-year-old Jayz Agnew's death

A difficult year has passed for the family of Jayz Agnew, the 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves outside his Maryland home.

Since then, his family has been working to find those responsible for the deadly shooting and honoring his legacy through meaningful legislation and a remembrance walk on Saturday.

The Agnew family united with Prince George’s County leaders, including the chief of police and state’s attorney, to remember the teen, who was described as a calm, fun-loving young boy.

“We do believe that we are going to get justice for Jayz, and we are not going to stop until we do,” the child’s mother, Juanita Agnew, said.

Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was fatally shot on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.

Officials offered their support and comfort side-by-side with the 13-year-old’s loved ones on Saturday. They walked the same route he used to use to get to school.

“This case should be solved. I believe it will be solved, and I do believe that we will be able to get justice for Jayz, Juanita and every single member of this community,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

With no surveillance cameras in the area, police have had a hard time tracking down the person who pulled the trigger.

“When I think about Jayz Agnew it takes me back to that day, because the men and women you see here, they feel it too, and they want to solve those crimes,” Chief Malik Aziz, of the Prince George’s County Police Department, said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact police.